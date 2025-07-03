Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer screening cancelled at theatre where Pushpa 2 stampede happened

The much-awaited film Hari Hara Veera Mallu's (HHVM) trailer was launched on Thursday amid fanfare. Directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, it stars Pawan Kalyan as the titular outlaw, Veera Mallu. The trailer was launched in numerous theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with fans thronging to watch it on the big screen. But there’s one theatre that missed out. (Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Pawan Kalyan fights for dharma; to secure Koh-i-Noor from Bobby Deol's Aurangzeb. Watch) Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Sandhya Theatre cancels HHVM trailer screening

According to a report by 123Telugu, Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad cancelled the screening of HHVM's trailer. After a massive group of fans lined up at the theatre on Wednesday evening to secure a pass for the trailer launch on Thursday morning, the theatre management had to call in police to control the crowd and prevent any unwanted tragedy. The report also posted a picture of a sign put up by the theatre management that reads, “Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer cancelled.” The theatre management willingly decided to cancel the screening.

The Pushpa 2 stampede incident

In December last year, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre with his family for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor left the show midway through after the police told him that the crowd was becoming uncontrollable. His visit sparked a stampede when fans rushed forward to meet him, leaving a woman dead and her young son hospitalised in a critical condition. The actor and the theatre management were arrested for negligence, and he was released on bail. He claimed he had police permission to visit, even as the police claimed otherwise. Arjun apologised for the mishap and paid for the boy’s treatment.

About HHVM

HHVM went on floors in 2020, so fans have been waiting for the film for a long time. It stars Pawan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on 24 July.