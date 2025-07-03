Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Pawan Kalyan fights for dharma; to secure Koh-i-Noor from Bobby Deol's Aurangzeb. Watch

Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Krish and Jyothi Krishna’s period film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which stars Pawan Kalyan, dropped on Thursday. The trailer was released in numerous theatres in the Telugu states, much to the delight of fans. Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal also star in it. Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Pawan Kalyan plays the titular outlaw Veera Mallu in the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer

The trailer begins with a voice-over claiming that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in a time when people were taxed for being Hindus, and a man was born to fight injustice. Pawan travels from Golkonda to Delhi to fight for dharma. Bobby is shown as Aurangzeb, who’s not afraid to hack his enemies with ruthlessness. He has the Koh-i-Noor diamond in his possession. Pawan plays the titular Veera Mallu, someone who can go against the Mughal empire and save Panchami, played by Nidhhi. After a few action set pieces, the trailer ends with Veera Mallu facing off a wild animal.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 has been in the making for five years, and production will kick off in 2020. It was halted first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later as Pawan campaigned in the Andhra Pradesh elections through the Jana Sena Party. Given that the actor-politician was last seen in the 2023 film Bro with his nephew Sai Durgha Tej, fans have been anxiously waiting to see him on-screen again.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in the Mughal Era and is based on the life of the titular outlaw, Veera Mallu. Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj play key roles in the film. Krish shot a portion of the film before walking out of the project, and producer AM Rathnam’s son, Jyothi, helmed the rest of it. The film is slated for release on 24 July after significant delays.