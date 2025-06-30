Makers of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu rewrote Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb after Animal

Telugu star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan, has finally locked the release date of his much-delayed Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Slated to hit the screens on July 24, 2025, the period drama also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a key role. The Animal actor plays Aurangzeb, the main villain of the big-budget action drama. Bobby Deol and Pawan Kalyan in the film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was initially directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. But as the film kept getting delayed, Krish opted out of the project, and producer AM Rathnam’s son, Jyothi Krishna, stepped in to helm the remaining portions. After he took over the project, the first thing Jyothi did was scrap Bobby Deol’s character.

A source close to the unit says that after witnessing Bobby Deol's mind-blowing performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, his role was rewritten, and a lot more scenes were added. The director says that Bobby’s Aurangzeb character now has a backstory, and his look, scenes with Pawan Kalyan and action episodes were rewritten and re-shot by the makers.

Director Jyothi also adds that Bobby was very happy and excited to shoot his new scenes and has “killed it” in the film. The Bollywood star made his Telugu debut with Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj, which also was a huge hit at the box office.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu to release in two parts

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is about a freedom fighter named Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan, who fought for the country during the reign of Aurangzeb and was one of the first Telugu freedom fighters. Nidhi Agerwal plays the female lead in this film, which will be released in two parts, the first one arriving on July 24, 2025.

Till date, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been postponed thrice. RRR fame MM Keeravani has composed the music for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.