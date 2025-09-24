Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan film expected to be his biggest opener; makes almost 75 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 02:54 pm IST

They Call Him OG advance booking: Sujeeth's gangster film stars Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It will be released in theatres on 25 September.

They Call Him OG advance booking: Sujeeth’s gangster drama, They Call Him OG, will be released in theatres on 25 September with paid premieres on 24 September night. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Mohan has collected close to 75 crore worldwide in its advance bookings.

They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan plays the titular Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.
They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan plays the titular Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.

OG touted to be Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opener

The trade website reported that OG has been receiving good pre-sales responses, not just in India but also internationally. With a couple of hours left for its release, the film is nearing 75 crore worldwide on its opening day, making 45 crore in India and 30 crore overseas for its premiere shows and day 1.

For context, his previous film Hari Hara Veera Mallu had an opening of 67 crore worldwide. The website reports that OG is projected to have an opening of around 150 crore worldwide, making it his biggest opening. It’s also close to his highest-grosser Bheemla Nayak’s (2022) lifetime collections of 158 crore.

About They Call Him OG

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment. It will be released in theatres on 25 September and have paid premieres on 24 September at 10 PM in India. Pawan plays the titular character, Ojas Gambheera, in the film. He comes out of retirement to kill crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan in his Telugu debut, in the film that stars Priyanka as his wife.

Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and others play key roles in the film, which has music by Thaman S. OG has been certified A by the CBFC and is Pawan’s first such film in 14 years after the 2011 film Panjaa, which was also a gangster drama. Given the hype surrounding the film, it remains to be seen how much it makes on opening day.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan film expected to be his biggest opener; makes almost 75 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On