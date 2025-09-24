They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan film expected to be his biggest opener; makes almost 75 crore

They Call Him OG advance booking: Sujeeth’s gangster drama, They Call Him OG, will be released in theatres on 25 September with paid premieres on 24 September night. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Mohan has collected close to ₹75 crore worldwide in its advance bookings. They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan plays the titular Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.

OG touted to be Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opener

The trade website reported that OG has been receiving good pre-sales responses, not just in India but also internationally. With a couple of hours left for its release, the film is nearing ₹75 crore worldwide on its opening day, making ₹45 crore in India and ₹30 crore overseas for its premiere shows and day 1.

For context, his previous film Hari Hara Veera Mallu had an opening of ₹67 crore worldwide. The website reports that OG is projected to have an opening of around ₹150 crore worldwide, making it his biggest opening. It’s also close to his highest-grosser Bheemla Nayak’s (2022) lifetime collections of ₹158 crore.

About They Call Him OG

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment. It will be released in theatres on 25 September and have paid premieres on 24 September at 10 PM in India. Pawan plays the titular character, Ojas Gambheera, in the film. He comes out of retirement to kill crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan in his Telugu debut, in the film that stars Priyanka as his wife.

Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and others play key roles in the film, which has music by Thaman S. OG has been certified A by the CBFC and is Pawan’s first such film in 14 years after the 2011 film Panjaa, which was also a gangster drama. Given the hype surrounding the film, it remains to be seen how much it makes on opening day.