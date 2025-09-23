OG becomes Pawan Kalyan's first A-rated film in 14 years; removed or modified scenes include ‘child in pool of blood’

The last time a Pawan Kalyan film received an A-certificate was in 2011 for the Vishnuvardhan-directed Panjaa, which was, incidentally, also a gangster drama. His upcoming film, They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, has also received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after removing around two minutes of scenes and modifying a few others. Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera in Sujeeth's They Call Him OG.

OG gets A certificate after modifying and removing some scenes

The CBFC asked for cuts or modifications in at least seven scenes from OG. 9 seconds of close-ups of amputations of hands, beheadings, a second of hammering, 3 seconds of neck stitching, and a minute-long violence in a lodge scene have been cut from the film, resulting in 1 minute 55 seconds of deleted footage. Visuals of a child in a pool of blood and a police official opening the zip of his pants have been modified. After these deletions and modifications, OG’s runtime now stands at 2 hours and 34 minutes. The film’s team has also been asked to insert disclaimers with a voiceover about drug awareness at the beginning of the film and a statutory message about smoking.

OG to have premieres on 24 September in AP, TS

OG will premiere in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a day before the film’s release on 25 September. Initially, the AP premieres were supposed to begin at 1 AM on Thursday, with tickets priced at ₹1000 for both single screens and multiplexes. However, a revised government order changed the time and date of the premiere to 10 PM on Wednesday, with the ticket price staying the same. Telangana will also have premieres at 9 PM a day before, with tickets priced at ₹800 for all theatres. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, OG stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and others.