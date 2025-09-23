OG becomes Pawan Kalyan's first A-rated film in 14 years; removed or modified scenes include ‘child in pool of blood’
Sujeeth's gangster film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi will be released in theatres on 25 September, with premieres a day before.
The last time a Pawan Kalyan film received an A-certificate was in 2011 for the Vishnuvardhan-directed Panjaa, which was, incidentally, also a gangster drama. His upcoming film, They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, has also received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after removing around two minutes of scenes and modifying a few others.
OG gets A certificate after modifying and removing some scenes
The CBFC asked for cuts or modifications in at least seven scenes from OG. 9 seconds of close-ups of amputations of hands, beheadings, a second of hammering, 3 seconds of neck stitching, and a minute-long violence in a lodge scene have been cut from the film, resulting in 1 minute 55 seconds of deleted footage. Visuals of a child in a pool of blood and a police official opening the zip of his pants have been modified. After these deletions and modifications, OG’s runtime now stands at 2 hours and 34 minutes. The film’s team has also been asked to insert disclaimers with a voiceover about drug awareness at the beginning of the film and a statutory message about smoking.
OG to have premieres on 24 September in AP, TS
OG will premiere in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a day before the film’s release on 25 September. Initially, the AP premieres were supposed to begin at 1 AM on Thursday, with tickets priced at ₹1000 for both single screens and multiplexes. However, a revised government order changed the time and date of the premiere to 10 PM on Wednesday, with the ticket price staying the same. Telangana will also have premieres at 9 PM a day before, with tickets priced at ₹800 for all theatres. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, OG stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and others.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.