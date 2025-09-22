OG trailer: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi face off in gangster film all about power. Watch

They Call Him OG trailer: The trailer for Sujeeth’s much-awaited gangster film, They Call Him OG, aka OG, was launched after much delay on Monday afternoon. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, the film tells the story of a gangster called Ojas Gambheera and is set in Mumbai. (Also Read: OG pre-release event: Pawan Kalyan's wayward katana, torrential rain, missing trailer play spoilsport) They Call Him OG trailer: Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character, Ojas Gambheera, in the Sujeeth film.

They Call Him OG trailer

The trailer begins by telling the audience that gang wars have begun in Mumbai again, but this time around, the target is someone called Satya Dada. Emraan's character, Omi Bhau, seems to be the one hunting him, and someone remarks that there's only one person who can stand against him. Pawan's Ojas Gambheera, who is now living an idyllic life with his family, comes out of retirement to set things right.

About They Call Him OG

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. It marks Emraan’s debut in Telugu. Thaman S composed the music for the film, with Pawan also singing a song titled Washi Yo Washi. It will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi on 25 September. Telangana will have paid premieres on 24 September at 9 PM, for which tickets have been priced at ₹800. The earliest show in Andhra Pradesh is on release day at 1 AM, for which tickets cost a whopping ₹1000. It remains to be seen how much the film makes in advance bookings.

OG is one of the three films Pawan said yes to before entering politics and becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, was released in theatres in July this year to a lukewarm response. Expectations are high on OG, which has often excited fans due to its promotions. Pawan has also said yes to Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which has yet to get a release date. Given that HHVM underperformed at the box office and collected ₹116 crore worldwide, it remains to be seen how OG will fare. Sacnilk reported that trade analysts are expecting a ₹100 crore opening for the film.