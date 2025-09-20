Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG gets permission for ticket hikes in Telangana; special show ticket priced at 800

Sujeeth’s Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan-starrer They Call Him OG will be released in theatres on 25 September. Amid much hype for the film, the Telangana government passed an order on Friday permitting a special show for the film, apart from hiking tickets for the first ten days of release. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG tickets to be sold at whopping ₹1000 for benefit show in AP; hikes permitted for 10 days) Pawan Kalyan plays the titular Ojas Gambheera in Sujeeth's gangster film They Call Him OG.

They Call Him OG premiere show, ticket hike in TS

The GO states that OG's premiere show has been permitted in the state on 24 September, a day before the film’s release, and that tickets will be priced at ₹800. This is surprising given that the earliest show permitted in Andhra Pradesh is for a few hours later, at 1 AM on 25 September, though the ticket is costlier and priced at a whopping ₹1000.

Permissions have also been given for OG to increase ticket prices for the first ten days of release, from 25 September to 4 October. Single-screen tickets will be increased by ₹100, while multiplex tickets will be enhanced by ₹150. This means that, on average, single-screen and multiplex tickets will cost ₹277 and ₹445, respectively.

After the GO was made public, numerous fans from AP seemed confused about Telangana having an earlier show. “It's Not fair..TG okla, AP KI okla. (It’s not fair…One thing for TS another for AP),” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another wanted to know if there will be early shows on release day, writing, “4AM shows unnaya levva inthaku??? (Are there 4 AM shows or not?” One commented, “It should be fair enough to both states, Ap GO needs to be revised.” One person pointed out, “Price increase cheste happy feel avutunna pichi janalu (Mad people feeling happy that prices are increased).”

About They Call Him OG

OG, a gangster drama set in Mumbai, is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and others. Pawan plays the titular role in the film, a gangster named Ojas Gambheera. Thaman S composed the music.