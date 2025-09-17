Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG tickets to be sold at whopping 1000 for benefit show in AP; hikes permitted for 10 days

Sujeeth’s gangster film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, will be released in theatres on 25 September. The Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO on Wednesday permitting not just a hike in ticket prices for the film in the state for the first ten days of release, but also to hold a benefit show for which tickets are priced at a whopping ₹1000. Pawan Kalyan plays the lead in Sujeeth's gangster film They Call Him OG.

They Call Him OG gets ticket hike in AP

The AP government issued a GO on Wednesday pertaining to the ticket prices of OG in the state. It states that a 1 AM show is permitted on 25 September, the day of the film’s release, and that tickets for the same can be priced at ₹1000, ‘provided it should not in any case be more than five shows in a day.’ The GO also permits ticket prices to be hiked for single screens and multiplexes for the first ten days of release. From 25 September to 4 October, tickets will be sold at ₹125 for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes.

Reactions to the news have ranged from happiness that there will be an early show to disappointment that tickets have been priced at ₹1000. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Adi government ah inka emanana ekkada ana tickets rates thagistharu kani 1000 ki penchuthara (Is that a government or what, anyone else would reduce ticket rates, not increase it to ₹1000).” Another wrote, “Mari ekkuva rates ivi.. Families afford cheyyaleka ee movie vadilesi kantara ki potaru emo (Isn’t the price too much? Families who might not afford this will go watch Kantara).” Numerous others also left comments like, “1k aa,” in shock.

About They Call Him OG

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and others. Pawan plays the titular role in the film, a gangster named Ojas Gambheera. The music was composed by Thaman S.