OG actor Priyanka Mohan says someone is paying trolls to target her on social media: ‘It only makes me stronger’

Actor Priyanka Mohan is no stranger to trolling since her debut in the 2019 Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella and Telugu film Gang Leader the same year. She has been targeted for everything from her expressions and acting skills to her looks. While promoting her upcoming film, Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, which stars Pawan Kalyan as the lead, she mentioned to the press that she believes someone who dislikes her is targeting her. Priyanka Mohan says she doesn't care what people say about her on the internet.

Priyanka Mohan on facing trolls

At the press conference in Hyderabad, Priyanka was asked if she was aware of the chatter about her on social media. She replied, “I don’t handle my social media; I have a team that does it for me. I try to be away as much as possible because I feel it’s unnecessary. All it’s useful for is for me to put out my work and pictures.”

When asked if she was aware of the memes and trolls targeting her, she said, “All that is paid. Even you know trolls can be paid to target someone. Someone who does not like me or hates me pays trolls to post negative memes about me.” She also added, “I don’t know who that is; the one taking the money would know. Also, I don’t care about it. All that only makes me stronger.”

After her debut, Priyanka has worked predominantly in Telugu and Tamil films, including Doctor, Don, Captain Miller, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and more. She was most recently seen in the 2024 film Brother, apart from a special appearance in the song Golden Sparrow in Dhanush’s 2025 directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

About They Call Him OG

OG is the most anticipated film in Pawan’s lineup from films he signed before he became the Deputy CM of AP. He had said yes to Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was released in July to mixed responses and collected ₹116 crore worldwide in its lifetime. He also said yes to OG, which will see Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The gangster action film is set for release on 25 September. Pawan also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, an adaptation of Theri, with Harish Shankar lined up.