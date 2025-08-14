Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan head to theatres to catch screenings of Rajinikanth's Coolie

It’s not just fans who are heading to the theatres on the first day, first show to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. Even celebrities like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan were spotted at theatres in Chennai, watching the film with excited fans. Take a look. (Follow live updates on Coolie and War 2 release) Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan were spotted watching Coolie at a theatre in Chennai.

Celebs head to theatre for Coolie

Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai is fondly known as ‘fans fort Rohini’ for a reason. The theatre was jam-packed with not just fans but also celebrities who lined up to watch Coolie. Actors Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan, Rajinikanth’s wife Latha, daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and even Dhanush’s son Yatra were spotted catching the first show at the theatre.

Sivakarthikeyan was also spotted by Polimer News, attending a show for Coolie at a different theatre with his wife Aarthi. The actor even shyly waved at the press present there before heading inside. Director Lokesh and music composer Anirudh Ravichander also went to Vettri Theatres in Chennai and were crowded by fans seeking selfies with them before the show.

Fans celebrate the release of Coolie

In another video shared by Rohini Silver Screens, fans can be seen dancing to Rajinikanth songs before the show with their phone torches on as if in a concert while a DJ cheers them on. Videos and pictures from across the country show Rajinikanth fans pouring milk on his cut-outs, bursting crackers, and celebrating the film’s release with dhol and confetti, turning it into one huge party.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The film tells the story of a man called Deva who decides to take revenge for his friend's death. Coolie is a standalone film unconnected to Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe, and it received mixed reviews upon release. However, the film is expected to have a good opening at the box office this weekend.