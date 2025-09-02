OG glimpse: Emraan Hashmi's Omi Bhau has a gory birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan's Ojas Gambheera. Watch

OG glimpse: A new glimpse from Sujeeth’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG, also known as They Call Him OG, was released on the actor-politician’s birthday on Tuesday. The minute-long video is a birthday wish from Emraan Hashmi’s Omi Bhau to Pawan’s Ojas Gambheera with a side of violence. Take a look. (Also Read: 1st ticket for Pawan Kalyan's OG sold at auction for whopping ₹5 lakh; proceeds to be donated to his party) OG glimpse: Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan will face off in Sujeeth's gangster film.

Pawan Kalyan’s birthday glimpse from OG

The new glimpse of OG introduces Emraan as the ruthless Omi, who is looking for Pawan’s OG. Even as Omi hacks down people who come in his way, he expresses a desire to meet OG, if only to kill him. In a voiceover, Omi says, “Dear OG, I am waiting to meet you, talk to you and kill you. Yours, Omi. Happy birthday, OG.” The glimpse ends by showing Pawan’s character splashed in blood while holding a katana sword in his hand.

Sharing the glimpse on X (formerly Twitter), Emraan wrote, “Happy Birthday OG. Tvaralo kaluddam (Let’s meet soon).” Priyanka Mohan, who plays Pawan’s love interest in the film wrote, “The star, the leader, the inspiration. Happiest Birthday to our #OG @PawanKalyan sir! It’s an honor & joy to share a small part in your cinematic journey, sir.” Numerous fans left comments under the glimpse, praising Sujeeth and music composer Thaman S for the glimpse.

About OG

OG is a gangster film set in Mumbai. Pawan is the titular character, and Emraan is his foe. Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj play key roles in it. The film went on floors in 2023 and will be released in theatres on 25 September. The first ticket for the fan show in Nizam was sold in an online auction for ₹5 lakh ahead of Pawan’s birthday. Expectations are high on the film, which is one of the three films Pawan said yes to before he entered politics. He will soon also star in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.