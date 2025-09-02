1st ticket for Pawan Kalyan's OG sold at auction for whopping 5 lakh; proceeds to be donated to his party

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan turned 54 on 2 September, and his fans held an online auction to sell the first ticket in Nizam for his upcoming film, OG, to the highest bidder. In a recording of the auction that’s doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Team Pawan Kalyan North America bought the first ticket for a whopping ₹5 lakh. Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster in his upcoming film with Sujeeth titled OG.

1st OG ticket sold for ₹ 5 lakh

Ahead of Pawan’s birthday, his fans held an online auction for a ticket to the first show of OG in Nizam on X Spaces. The bidding went high, and a fan club finally scored a ticket for ₹5 lakh, and the proceeds will be donated to Pawan’s Janasena Party. In the video of the auction doing the rounds online, the host can be heard saying, “Nizam, first ticket auction winner (is) Team Pawan Kalyan North America for 5 lakh. This money will be donated to the Janasena Party within 3 days.”

About OG

OG, also called They Call Him OG, is a gangster film directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu film debut as the antagonist, Omi Bhau, while Pawan plays the titular role of Ojas Gambheera in the film that went on floors in 2023. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman and others play key roles in the film. Thaman S has composed the film’s music. OG will be released in theatres on 25 September.

Pawan Kalyan’s political career and work

OG is one of the three films Pawan said yes to before he entered politics and became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor’s JSP won the 2024 AP elections in an alliance with the TDP and BJP. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, was also one of the films he said yes to before politics, apart from Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. HHVM failed to make a mark while Ustaad’s release date has yet to be announced, but expectations are high on OG.