OG pre-release event: Pawan Kalyan's wayward katana, torrential rain, missing trailer play spoilsport

You know how the old adage goes: The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. It feels like the team of They Call Him OG has experienced that in the last 24 hours. There are hardly two days left for the film to hit screens on 25 September, and yet, there was no trailer in sight till Monday afternoon. Even the grand event named the OG Concert planned at the LB Stadium on Sunday evening became more about wayward swords and the torrential downpour than anything else. Here’s everything that went down. (Also Read: OG trailer: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi face off in gangster film all about power. Watch) Pawan Kalyan could only do so much to save the pre-release event of They Call Him OG from sinking.

Pawan Kalyan’s wayward katana

Pawan Kalyan dressed as his character, a gangster called Ojas Gambheera, complete with sunglasses and a katana in hand. He seemed to revel in it all as fans cheered and he spoke about learning Japanese for the film. "Washi Yo Washi is a Japanese haiku. In the story, the hero tells the villain: You are unreachable in the skies, but I will bring you down to earth,” he said. He even posed for pictures in character. And despite all that, the moment that caught everyone’s attention was Pawan almost hitting his bodyguard with his wayward katana by accident.

The mysterious case of the missing trailer

Producers of OG, DVV Entertainment, kept announcing throughout the day on Saturday that the trailer of the film would drop around 10 AM on Sunday. By the time Sunday morning rolled around, they claimed that it would be released at the OG Concert come evening. Embarrassingly, it wasn’t ready even by the evening. At the event, Pawan asked Sujeeth on stage about the trailer and was told it wasn’t ready. He asked the director to play the rough-cut of the trailer for his fans, telling the crowd, “I don’t want to disappoint you; apparently, the DI isn’t done.”

Event halted midway due to the rain

Despite weather reports stating that there’s a chance of rain, the organisers opted to hold the event at the open-air stadium. The event that was supposed to begin at 6 PM began more than an hour late, with Pawan arriving after 8 PM. None of the film’s team, including Emraan Hashmi, who is debuting in Telugu, Arjun Das, or Priyanka Mohan, had the chance to speak at the event. Thousands of fans who travelled from far and wide had to stand in the downpour. At the end of it all, the event was cut short after Pawan’s speech and brief performances.