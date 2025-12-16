Pawan Kalyan gifts OG director Sujeeth a Land Rover Defender worth 3 crore after film's success

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan experienced both dejecting failure and overwhelming success the same year with Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. With the latter film bringing in over ₹300 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing film in Pawan’s career, he decided to give director Sujeeth a token of gratitude. Sujeeth seemed overwhelmed as Pawan Kalyan gifted him a new ride as a token of gratitude.

Pawan Kalyan gifts Sujeeth a Land Rover

On Tuesday, Sujeeth took to his social media to show off the ‘best gift ever’ he received from Pawan. Posting pictures of the black Land Rover Defender the actor-politician had gifted him, the filmmaker wrote, “Best gift ever (heart emojis) Overwhelmed and grateful beyond words. The love and encouragement from my dearest OG, Kalyan garu, means everything to me. From being a childhood fan to this special moment. Forever indebted. (Folded hands and heart emojis).”

The first picture Sujeeth posted shows Pawan opening the car door for the director to get in. The second picture shows him grinning widely as Sujeeth sits at the wheel. Pawan and Sujeeth also posed for a picture with the swanky new car while shaking hands. According to HT Auto, prices for the Defender vary between ₹1.29 crore to ₹3.18 crore in Hyderabad, depending on the variant. Numerous fans left comments under the post praising Pawan for gifting Sujeeth a car after the film’s success.

Pawan Kalyan’s recent work

After the 2023 release of the Samuthirakani-directed Bro, Pawan scaled back on films to focus on the Andhra Pradesh elections. After his Jana Sena Party won seats in coalition with TDP and BJP, he returned to completing the films he had committed to years ago.

The first to release was Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was mounted on a massive budget and crossed ₹116 crore worldwide. The period film, released in July, received a lukewarm response from both the audience and critics. However, it was Sujeeth’s OG, which did well at the box office despite mixed reviews from critics.

Pawan will soon star in Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is slated for release in 2026.