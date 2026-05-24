Screenwriters Association Awards 2026: Aryan Khan wins big for Ba***ds of Bollywood; check out full list of winners

In an era defined by AI, industry transitions, and uncertainty, the Screenwriters Association (SWA) celebrated the vanguard of Indian storytelling at the 7th edition of the SWA Awards. The glittering evening honored writers who continue to push creative boundaries despite challenging times, with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, nail-biting thriller Stolen, and acclaimed prison drama Black Warrant emerging as the night's biggest winners. Aryan Khan, and Gulzar won major awards at the Screenwriters Association Awards.

“In this era of AI, I am happy to see so many living, breathing, whole human beings,” said lyricist and SWA General Secretary, Raj Shekhar, at the ceremony, which presented 15 honours across feature films, web series, television, and lyrics.

“I am also very happy to tell you that 2026 will be a historic year when Indian screenwriters will get their royalties for the first time. A 12-year-long battle has been fought and thanks to the Screenwriters Rights Association of India (SRAI), an amount is coming from two Latin American countries, Uruguay and Chile. But even with this small amount, a big path to the future opens up,” Shekhar added.

Filmmaker Aryan Khan made a smashing debut at the SWA Awards, with his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood converting both of its nominations into wins in the Web Comedy/Musical/ Romance category. He won Best Dialogue, alongside the Best Screenplay honour, which he shared with co-writers Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.