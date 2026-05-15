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    SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations: Aryan Khan, Aditya Dhar lead as The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Dhurandhar dominate

    SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations as unveiled on Friday morning, honouring writing across films, television, and streaming.

    May 15, 2026, 10:02:23 IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
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    The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) unveiled the list of nominations for the 7th edition of the SWA Awards on Friday. The awards honour the best writing from films, series, and television shows of 2025. Fan favourites such as Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Black Warrant bagged the most nominations in their categories, while acclaimed titles like Khauf, Real Kashmir Football Club, and Agra were also recognised. Writer-directors Aryan Khan and Aditya Dhar led from the front for their titles The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Dhurandhar, respectively.

    SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations: Aryan Khan and Aditya Dhar are among the frontrunners.
    SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations: Aryan Khan and Aditya Dhar are among the frontrunners.

    SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations

    Web Drama – Best Story

    Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

    Pushkar Sunil Mahabal for Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

    Smita Singh for Khauf

    Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2

    Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang and Mahesh Mathai for Real Kashmir Football Club

    Web Drama – Best Screenplay

    Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

    Pushkar Sunil Mahabal for Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

    Smita Singh for Khauf

    Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2

    Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang, Mahesh Mathai, Umang Vyas and Danish Renzu for Real Kashmir Football Club

    Web Drama – Best Dialogue

    Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

    Smita Singh for Khauf

    Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2

    Simaab Hashmi, Adhir Bhat and Chintan Gandhi for Real Kashmir Football Club

    Sumit Arora for The Family Man Season 3

    Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Story

    Arunabh Kumar and Puneet Batra for Court Kacheri

    Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya

    Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4

    Neeraj Udhwani and Ishita Moitra for Single Papa

    Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

    Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Screenplay

    Arunabh Kumar, Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri

    Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya

    Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4

    Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa

    Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

    Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Dialogue

    Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri

    Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya

    Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4

    Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa

    Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

    Television – Best Story

    Shirish Latkar and S. Manasvi for Itti Si Khushi

    Srinita Bhoumick for Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki

    Saurabh Tewari and Shivani Shah for Megha Barsenge

    Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible

    S. Manasvi for Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

    Television – Best Screenplay

    Pallavi Mehta for Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

    Harneet Singh for Itti Si Khushi

    Saurabh Tewari, Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Megha Barsenge

    Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible

    S. Manasvi for Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

    Television – Best Dialogue

    Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

    Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan

    Arya Kumar Sharma and Kanika Dua for Itti Si Khushi

    Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Megha Barsenge

    Sneha Desai and Tushar Ishwer for Pushpa Impossible

    TV/Web – Best Lyrics

    JUNO for Dekh Tamasha from Panchayat Season 4

    JUNO for Generator Song from Panchayat Season 4

    Dr. Sagar for Kanchi Tori Kaya from Gram Chikitsalay

    Anvita Dutt for Naseeba from Black Warrant

    Anvita Dutt for Pagg Vich Raakhi Da from Black Warrant

    Feature Film – Best Story

    Atika Chohan and Kanu Behl for Agra

    Reshu Nath for Haq

    Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino

    Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen

    Varun Grover for Superboys of Malegaon

    Feature Film – Best Screenplay

    Atika Chohan and Kanu Behl for Agra

    Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar

    Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino

    Smita Singh for Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders

    Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen

    Feature Film – Best Dialogue

    Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar

    Reshu Nath for Haq

    Sandeep Srivastava, Samrat Chakraborty and Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino

    Shubham Vardhan and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen

    Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer for Superboys of Malegaon

    Feature Film – Best Debut

    Nominations for Feature Film – Best Debut,

    Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal for Dhadak 2

    Ankur Singla for Ghich Pich

    Aranya Sahay for Humans in the Loop

    Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Chopra for Saali Mohabbat

    Feature Film – Best Lyrics

    Irshad Kamil for Aawaara Angaara from Tere Ishk Mein

    Javed Akhtar for Bande from Superboys of Malegaon

    Amitabh Bhattacharya for Good for Nothing from Sitaare Zameen Par

    Gulzar for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq

    Amitabh Bhattacharya for Qayde Se from Metro… In Dino

    SWA Awards 2026 jury

    The film jury featured Aseem Arrora (screenwriter), Devashish Makhija (screenwriter- director), Hansal Mehta (director - producer), Mayank Shekhar (film critic - journalist), Vijay Maurya (screenwriter- lyricist), while the web jury included Charudutt Acharya (screenwriter- director),

    Jayprad Desai (screenwriter- director), Shefali Bhushan (screenwriter- director), Suchin Mehrotra (Film critic - journalist) and Trishant Srivastava (screenwriter).

    The jury for lyrics included Abhiruchi Chand (screenwriter-lyricist), Abhishek Chaubey (Director - Producer), Hussain Haidry (screenwriter- lyricist), Suanshu Khurana (film critic - journalist) and Vipin Mishra (Music Composer). Screenwriters Gajra Kottary, Usha Dixit and Vivek Bahl (screenwriter- producer) rounded off the TV jury.

    The awards will be presented at a grand ceremony on May 23.

    • Abhimanyu Mathur
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Abhimanyu Mathur

      Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More

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    Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/SWA Awards 2026 Full List Of Nominations: Aryan Khan, Aditya Dhar Lead As The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Dhurandhar Dominate
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