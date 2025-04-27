Naga Chaitanya shares glimpse of his Sunday with Sobhita Dhulipala; all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans see is ‘her dog’

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who’s usually social media shy, made a rare Instagram post giving fans a glimpse of his laidback Sunday with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. But all his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans could see was their dog Hash, whom he shares with her after their divorce. (Also Read: Subham trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a hilarious cameo in her 1st production, a horror comedy about ‘alpha male’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya share their dog Hash, he is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya’s laidback Sunday

“Sunday everything’s,” wrote Chaitanya on his Instagram while posting three pictures. The first picture shows Hash looking down at him from the top of a staircase. The second photo shows Sobhita and Hash hilariously lying on the ground in a similar pose and relaxing. The third shows Hash accompanying Chaitanya as he brings out his toolkit to fix one of his cars.

“Daddy and the son,” read one comment under the post, while another wrote, “Hash is back.” Samantha’s fans, however, went all out in the comments, asking Chaitanya what he was doing with ‘her dog’. “I thought ... She is sam,” wrote one fan about the picture of Sobhita and Hash. “Sam dog,” pointed out another. One fan joked, “Like chay...hash is also a divorced child.” Numerous comments read, “That’s Sam’s dog,” under the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Chaitanya have been divorced since 2022. The couple had a two-day wedding in Goa in 2017 and were married in Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her social media in 2021, leading to speculation that they had split. Since their divorce, they share their pet Hash.

Chaitanya has been dating Sobhita since 2022 and married her in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in 2024. He has often clarified in interviews that Sobhita had nothing to do with his divorce from Samantha.

Chaitanya will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Samantha will be seen in Raj & DK’s Netflix web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.