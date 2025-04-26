NC24: Shoot of Naga Chaitanya's next begins, makers share BTS video from sets of mythical thriller. Watch

NC24: Fans of Naga Chaitanya were in for a surprise on Saturday as the makers of his next project dropped a BTS video announcing that the shoot for his next is now underway. Tentatively titled NC24- The Excavation Begins, the makers posted a video detailing the months of exhaustive pre-production and days of gruelling rehearsals ahead of shoot. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya stops his car to ask kids why they aren't in school; fans say he's ‘like a brother’. Watch) Naga Chaitanya has started shooting for his next project.

Behind the scenes of NC24

In the video, the crew of the film were seen busy planning the set and designing it to meet the demands of the premise. Naga was seen undergoing a haircut, in the process for the look test for the mythical thriller. The film has seasoned technicians taking care of different crafts. Ajaneesh B Loknath provides the music, while the cinematography is handled by Neil D Cunha. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the Production Designer, whereas Naveen Nooli is the editor.

Check out the video here:

More details

Sharing the video on their official X account, the NC24 page wrote in the caption, “Years of ideation. Months of preparation. Endless rehearsals. And what you’re seeing now is just a whisper of the storm that’s coming! #NC24 The Excavation Begins ❤️‍🔥Get ready for a never-before-seen mythical thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat.” Naga Chaitanya also shared the video on his X account.

The film is directed by Karthik Dandu, and backed by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra & Sukumar Writings. More details about the plot of the film are awaited.

Naga Chaitanya returned to screens this year with the Chandoo Mondeti-directorial Thandel, which also starred Sai Pallavi in the lead. The film was a commercial success and brought him his first ₹100 crore film.