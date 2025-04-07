Menu Explore
Naga Chaitanya stops his car to ask kids why they aren't in school; fans say he's ‘like a brother’. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 07, 2025 06:19 PM IST

A video of actor Naga Chaitanya interacting with his little fans surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the kids express their love for Thandel.

Actor Naga Chaitanya was out and about in Hyderabad recently when he seemingly bumped into some fans. A video of him interacting with little kids and asking them why they aren’t in school is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), with fans noting how he’s talking to them ‘like a brother’. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya jokes Sobhita Dhulipala lacks ‘basic human skills’, gets dramatic when sick; here's how she responds)

Naga Chaitanya seemingly bumped into some fans while out and about in Hyderabad.
Naga Chaitanya seemingly bumped into some fans while out and about in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya interacts with little kids

The video, seemingly shot by one of the kids, is circulating online. In the video, one of them can be heard constantly telling Chaitanya that they watched his recent film Thandel, but the actor seemed more interested in asking them why they aren’t in school.

After asking four kids their names, he asked them which school they studied in. When one of them tells him he isn’t going to school anymore, he questions, “Why did you quit?” The kid tells him he’s working in a shop instead. When the other kids tell him they’re in class four, he again inquires about the kid not going to school.

When the children repeatedly tell him they watched Thandel in theatres, he leaves after bidding them goodbye.

Internet reacts

One fan posted the video on X, writing, “#NagaChaitanya Interacts with Kids Like a Big Brother.” The text on the video reads, “When Chay pauses his ride to make the kids day brighter.” One fan even pointed out that one kid said at the end of the video, “Malli Sunday kaludham anna (Let’s meet next Sunday again brother)”

Another fan wrote, “He Gives Respect To Everyone. That's Why Everyone Loves Him. #JrAnr Is Having Fun With Children On The Streets Of Hyderabad.” One X user commented, “Chay chala manchivadu. Probably the only ground-to-earth star kid. But acting improve cheskovali. (Chay is such a good guy. Probably the only grounded star kid. But his acting needs to improve).”

Recent work

After the 2023 flop Custody, Chaitanya returned to screens this year with the Chandoo Mondeti-directorial Thandel, which also starred Sai Pallavi. The film brought him his first 100 crore film. He has yet to announce his upcoming projects. Chaitanya was also in the news last year for marrying his girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
