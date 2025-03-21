Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala lacks ‘basic human skills’, gets dramatic when sick; here's how she responds

Sobhita, Chaitanya open up about each other

Taking to their YouTube channel, Vogue shared a video that started with Chaitanya asking who is more likely to apologise even when they aren't at fault. When Sobhita said it was her, Chaitanya responded that she doesn't believe in sorries and thank yous. On a question about their bizarre habits and finding it adorable, Chaitanya said that Sobhita has them "for sure". Sobhita teased that whether he finds them adorable is "questionable".

Chaitanya says Sobhita doesn't have ‘basic human skills’

When they were asked who is the better cook and what's their go-to dish, Chaitanya replied that neither of them cooks. Sobhita said that "every night he makes me hot chocolate". Chaitanya replied, "That doesn't come under cooking as such. Hot chocolate, coffee, all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have." Sobhita simply replied with “greatly appreciated". On the question of who would survive a zombie apocalypse longer, both agreed it would be Sobhita.

Sobhita says she drives Chaitanya ‘crazy’

The couple also said that Chaitanya is more effortlessly romantic while Sobhita gives better pep talk and is funny. On a question of who is more likely to get a parking ticket, Chaitanya said it would be him since Sobhita doesn't drive. She added that she doesn't "drive. I just drive him crazy." After a question about watching films, Chaitanya said that Sobhita needs to catch up on seeing movies. When Sobhita said she would start with his films, Chaitanya smiled and asked her to "pick something else".

Chaitanya says Sobhita is more dramatic when sick

The couple was asked who gets more dramatic when sick, and the duo took each other's names. Sobhita said that she gets "sick harder" but Chaitanya is more dramatic. He replied, "When you are sick, you are fainting, collapsing." She added that at that time, she is actually sick and not being dramatic.

When asked who is more likely to win an argument, Sobhita said Chaitanya is "truly a winner in this department". Chaitanya revealed that at one point in their relationship, it was Sobhita's hobby to teach him hook steps from all famous songs.

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4, last year, in Hyderabad. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August last year by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.