Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala flaunt sweet romance in new shoot; fans say ‘let’s accept they look good together’

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones. The couple were all smiles during their new Vogue photoshoot, where they were seen dancing with each other and posing together. Fans loved their chemistry and accepted that the two ‘look good’ together. (Also read: ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’: Sobhita Dhulipala reveals love story with Naga Chaitanya started with an AMA) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in Hyderabad last year.

Naga and Sobhita's new photoshoot

In the new photoshoot, Sobhita was seen twirling with Naga holding her palm. The two of them smiled and posed for a series of pictures, and were seen holding hands. In the cover story, both Naga and Sobhita talked about how their relationship started and developed organically over time. Naga also shared that he was drawn to the way she spoke Telugu, and that would be something that he would want to improve in himself too.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the new photoshoot, a fan commented, “They both look good together….lets accept.” Another said, “They love ❤️ each other… and they are happy together…. What’s your problem guys?” A comment read, “Magical ✨” A comment read, “They exude such a happy, cool energy together. Lovely couple.” “I never saw him glow like this before. Time to move on guys… they are happy,” said a second fan.

For the unversed, Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. He married Sobhita in 2024 after dating her for two years. He had earlier clarified rumours that Sobhita had nothing to do with the dissolution of his previous marriage to Samantha.

Following their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made their first public appearance as husband and wife on December 6 at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. On the work front, Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel.