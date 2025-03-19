‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’: Sobhita Dhulipala reveals love story with Naga Chaitanya started with an AMA

How Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story began

Sobhita says that it all started with a simple AMA question by a fan on Instagram and perhaps most telling of all—he followed her on Instagram, but she didn’t follow him back. “I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back.”

Soon after, they starting chatting in their DMs and finally, in April 2022, Chay booked a flight to Mumbai for their first breakfast date.

Talking further about their romance, Sobhita said, “There was no mic drop. It just happened very organically.” They met each others' families and Chay finally popped the question. They got married in December last year.

A happy, intimate wedding

The wedding ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's close friends and family members. The wedding was a display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. Chay chose a traditional white outfit.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

The Dhootha actor confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August 2024, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen with Sai Pallavi in Thandel and Sobhita in Dev Patel's Monkey Man.