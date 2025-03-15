Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya spend a sunny Saturday out on Madras International Circuit, she takes the wheel: Pics

After a trip to Mexico and Amsterdam, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are in Tamil Nadu for an adventure. The couple a sunny Saturday at the Madras International Circuit in Kanchipuram District of Tamil Nadu. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya set hot couple couple goals with their latest pictures.

Sobhita, Chay out for a speedy day

Sobhita took to Instagram to share cool pictures of the couple from the day out. The first picture showed them posing on the race track. She is in a black top and khaki pants with a cardigan tied around her waist. Chay also looks handsome in white T-shirt, dark pants, sunglasses and a The second picture shows Sobhita behind the wheel in a race car. She is wearing a helmet and chunky seat belts, fully focussing on the road ahead.

More pictures show a smiley Chay and a silhouette of Sobhita as she posed next to a car. She captioned the post with simply a racing flag.

Fans of the couple gushed over the pictures. “Super gorgeous couple,” wrote a person. “Bavamardi looking handsome ra,” wrote another. “My top fav in a single post,” wrote another.

Sobhita and Chay's married life

Earlier last week, Sobhita had shared photos from their year so far. It included vacation snapshots from Amsterdam and Mexico.

Also last month, the couple has accompanied his dad Nagarjuna as he called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on and presented him with the book 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Sobhita and Chay got married last year in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

He was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.