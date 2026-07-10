Govinda brings bullet with him to Lock Upp after wife Sunita Ahuja's ‘I’d shoot him in chest' remark: ‘Maar le ab’

In the promo, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh welcomed Govinda, who made a stylish entrance before embracing them. Speaking about the show, Govinda remarked, "Yeh voh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon" (This is the Lock Upp that everyone can see, but there are many other lock-ups that no one sees. I've come from those.)

Sunita Ahuja has had an emotional week on Lock Upp : Sach Ya Sazaa, even asking her fellow contestants to keep her "at risk" for elimination as she struggled to cope inside the house. Now, her husband, actor Govinda , is all set to enter the show to support her. A newly released promo introduces the Bollywood star as "Hero No. 1" as he makes a grand entry on stage.

Farah then jokingly asked, "Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you put out a contract to have him shot?) To this, Govinda quipped, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (Hey, I've even brought a bullet in my pocket. You said you wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead and do it now.)

At the Lock Upp premiere, Sunita addressed the criticism she has faced over her candid remarks about her marriage to Govinda. She admitted that the actor had multiple affairs but said she endured everything for the sake of love. She also spoke about Govinda's accidental shooting incident, in which he shot himself in the knee, and quipped, "Jab koi teesra aata hai toh aankhiyon se nahi, ghutnon pe goli maari jaati hai" (When a third person enters the picture, you don't aim for the eyes, you shoot them in the knees.) When Farah reminded her of her earlier remark that, had she been the one who shot Govinda, as rumours had claimed, she would have aimed for his chest instead, Sunita laughed and replied, "Nishana chookta nahi mera" (I never miss my target.)

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Over the years, Sunita has made candid public remarks about their marriage, at times hinting that infidelity had caused her pain. Throughout his career, Govinda has been linked to several actresses, with the most widely discussed rumours involving his close friendship with actress Neelam during the late 1980s and early 1990s. More recently, rumours also surfaced linking the actor to a younger Marathi actress.