Ram Kapoor says he's ‘never seen Gaurav Khanna before’, didn't know he's an actor; internet says ‘he's clearly jealous'

As Gaurav was speaking to Akanksha, Ram asked fellow contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar, "What does he do?" Dheeraj replied that Gaurav is an actor, to which Ram said, "Is he well known, though? I have never seen him before, but that's because I don't watch any content." Later, when Gaurav met Ram, the latter warmly hugged him and said, "Good to see you again, man."

Television actor Ram Kapoor is currently locked inside Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh 's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. In a recent episode, actor Gaurav Khanna entered the house as a guest to support his wife, Akanksha Chamola. However, it was Ram's remark about not knowing who Gaurav was that caught viewers' attention, with many accusing him of being "jealous".

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users reacting strongly to Ram's remarks. One user commented, "Bro needs to hesitate." Another wrote, "Jealousy at its peak." A third said, "That's clearly jealousy." Another commented, "Jealousy at its peak, and then he acted so sweet while meeting Gaurav." One more user wrote, "If Salman Khan knows GK, how come Ram Kapoor doesn't?" However, several fans defended Ram, with one writing, "He clearly said he doesn't watch any content," while another argued, "Ram has done more famous shows than Gaurav."

Ram is a television veteran and was once among the highest-paid actors on Indian TV. He rose to fame as Jai Walia in Kasamh Se and later became a household name with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Over the years, he has starred in popular shows such as Manshaa, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane, Ghar Ek Mandir and Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. He has also appeared in Bollywood films, including Monsoon Wedding, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Student of the Year, Hamshakals, Mai, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Thappad.

Gaurav, meanwhile, made his television debut with Siddharth but rose to prominence with Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. He later starred in shows such as Tere Bin and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, before becoming one of television's most loved actors with Anupamaa. Following the show's success, he won both Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19. He is now set to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is scheduled to premiere on 1 August.