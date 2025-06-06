Hina Khan back at work a day after getting married to Rocky Jaiswal: 'Work comes first'

Actor Hina Khan is in no mood to take a break. She has jumped back into work mode just a day after tying the knot with her long-time partner, Rocky Jaiswal. Hina stressed that she prioritises her professional commitments, saying work comes first. Also read: Hina Khan beams with joy as she shows off her mehendi in new unseen pics from wedding with Rocky Jaiswal Hina Khan got married to Rocky Jaiswal on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Hina back at work

Hina took centre stage on Thursday at an event in Mumbai, delivering a speech where she candidly shared her reasons for returning to work just a day after her wedding.

“Work comes first. I got married yesterday. I had an important event to attend today. I wanted to be a part of it. Which is why I am here," she said on stage.

Earlier in the day, Hina, who is also battling breast cancer, was also photographed by the paparazzi as she arrived for the event. In a video which has surfaced on social media, Hina was seen warmly greeting everyone with folded hands, with a big smile.

Later, Hina also attended the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2025 in Mumbai. Hina exuded elegance in a purple saree as she was spotted thanking well-wishers who stopped her to congratulate her on her recent wedding.

Hina Khan gets hitched

Hina surprised her fans on Wednesday as she announced her wedding to her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans with pictures of her nuptials.

For the wedding, Hina opted for a Manish Malhotra sari and jewellery. She chose a handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. Rocky wore a Manish Malhotra's signature kurta in ecru. Hina also posted a note which read, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband”.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017.