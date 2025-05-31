Naga Chaitanya shares unseen romantic pic to wish Sobhita Dhulipala on her birthday; fans call them ‘cute couple’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, May 31. Her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, shared an adorable and unseen picture on social media to wish her a happy birthday – and fans can't stop gushing over the cute couple. (Also Read: When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed she was replaced by a dog in a shoot for being 'confident': It was creepy) Naga Chaitanya shares a cosy picture with Sobhita Dhulipala on her birthday.

Naga Chaitanya wishes Sobhita Dhulipala on Instagram

On Saturday, Chaitanya took to Instagram and posted a sweet picture with Sobhita from one of their vacations. The photo showed the two posing for a selfie, with Chaitanya holding Sobhita close. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses, while Sobhita stunned in a white tank top and matching shades. He kept the caption simple, writing: “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple. One comment read, “Such a cute couple.” Another said, “Very beautiful couple.” A third fan wrote, “Just adore the two of you,” while another added, “Happy birthday to the most talented, witty, beautiful Sobhita.” One user commented, “God bless you both.”

Earlier this month, the couple appeared together at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai. Sobhita looked stunning in a brown-gold embroidered saree with an ornate blouse. She had her hair tied in a sleek bun and was seen flaunting red sindoor in her hair partition.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita tied the knot on 4 December 2024. The ceremony took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, in the presence of close friends and family. Their wedding photos surfaced online, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the newlyweds. Chaitanya had been dating Sobhita since 2022 and has often clarified in interviews that she had nothing to do with his divorce from Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's upcoming projects

Chaitanya will next be seen in an as-yet-untitled film directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Sobhita, meanwhile, is reportedly set to play the female lead in Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam, which also stars Arya. The film is currently under production.