When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed she was replaced by a dog in a shoot for being 'confident': It was creepy

Sobhita Dhulipala is living a charmed life. The actress recently married Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and the couple are always in news for their loving relationship. However, life wasn't always a bed of roses for Made in Heaven star. Sobhita Dhulipala was dropped from a brand shoot for being confident.(Photo: Instagram)

In an old video, which has gone viral on social media recently, Sobhita has made a surprising revelation. The Monkey Man star was apparently replaced by a dog for a brand shoot.

‘I was called at 11.30 at night, it was creepy’

Sobhita can be seen talking to Neha Dhupia along with her Made in Heaven co-star Jim Sarbh in the video. The actor said, " I was called at 11:30 at night for an audition, and I thought it was just creepy. I go and audition, I get told 'You have been cast'. I go to Goa. Not Thailand or Australia but, Goa."

According to the 32-year-old actor, the first day of the shoot went great, but apparently, there was some issue with the camera, so the shoot was rescheduled. But, the next day came as a rude shock for her. The client thought that Sobhita didn't suit the brand's image because, wait for it, "being confident".

Sobhita didn't suit the brand image as she was confident

"The client saw the footage, and they are like, no, the girl is not working. She looks confident which doesn't suit the brand image much. So they replaced me with a dog," said Sobhita.

The anecdote attracted a bewildered reaction from Jim and Neha but the actor said she was fine because at least she got paid for the assignment.

About Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya

Chaitanya and Sobhita married on December 4, last year, in Hyderabad. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August last year by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.