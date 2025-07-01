Emotional Ranbir Kapoor gives heartfelt speech as Ramayan part 1 wraps, hugs Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari. Watch

The highly anticipated epic movie Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has officially wrapped shoot, marking the end of a significant chapter for the cast and crew. A behind-the-scenes video from the final day of filming, now being shared on social media, captures an emotional moment where lead Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, can be seen giving a speech. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they fly out of Mumbai with Neetu Kapoor, fans ask: ‘Where is Raha?’) Ranbir Kapoor wraps shooting for Ramayan part 1.

Ranbir pays gratitude to Ramayana cast and crew

In the clip making the rounds on the internet, the cast and crew are seen gathered on set for a wrap ceremony. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Ranbir thanked the entire team and described portraying Lord Ram as the most significant role of his career. He also extended appreciation to his co-stars—Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and others—for being part of the ambitious project. In the video, Ravi, who essays the role of Lakshman, is seen standing beside Ranbir during the emotional moment.

In another video, Ranbir and Ravi are seen celebrating the wrap of Ramayana: Part 1 with the cast and crew during a cake-cutting ceremony on set. Director Nitesh Tiwari also addressed the team with an emotional speech that drew loud cheers and applause. One particularly touching moment shows Ranbir sharing a tight hug with Ravi Dubey, who portrays Lakshman, Ram’s devoted younger brother.

About Ramayana

The mythological epic features an ensemble cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. With Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG handling the visual effects, Ramayana is being mounted on an unprecedented scale. The first part is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.