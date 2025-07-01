Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they fly out of Mumbai with Neetu Kapoor, fans ask: ‘Where is Raha?’

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed for the paparazzi before flying out of Mumbai for a vacation. They were accompanied by Ranbir's mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. Several pictures and videos of the trio at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor went for a vacation.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor travel out of Mumbai

In a video, Ranbir Kapoor smiled and posed with Neetu. For the travel, Ranbir wore a white T-shirt under a blue jacket and matching pants. Neetu was seen in a dark blue co-ord set. He opted for dark sunglasses. He also clicked selfies and pictures with fans at the airport.

Alia joined Ranbir as they posed for the paparazzi. Ranbir wrapped his arm around Alia while they smiled for the camerapersons. Alia, for the travel, wore a white T-shirt, black pants and a cap, giving a shoutout to Ranbir's lifestyle brand ARKS. She also wore a cap.

Fans ask about Raha

Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Where is your daughter Raha Kapoor? Is she not travelling?" "Missing Raha. Why is she not with them?" wrote a person. An Instagram user said, "Raha is probably staying back in Mumbai." A comment read, "Beautiful family. God bless." Another fan said, "Alia seems to be upset with Ranbir. Why so?"

About Alia, Ranbir's personal life

Alia dated Ranbir for several years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

Alia, Ranbir's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. It also stars Sharvari. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra along with Vedang Raina.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the pipeline.