Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gets premiere date: Rohit Shetty promises never-before-seen stunts; Orry's cheetah run steals show

True to his words, the initial teaser shows contestants pushed to their absolute limits. The footage captures them performing deadly stunts high above the ground on top of skyscrapers, trapped in cages, and covered in snakes and insects. This year, the show is running under the theme ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’.

After wrapping up a relentless shooting schedule in Cape Town, the host dropped an update about the challenges, hinting that the stunts are unlike anything contestants have ever faced before. Summing up the experience, he said, “Hectic, tiring, and physically challenging. This is going to be a never-before-seen season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Rohit Shetty is back to host Khatron Ke Khiladi after a two-year break. The stunt-based reality show is gearing up for its biggest and toughest season yet, with the makers promising to raise the bar for the entire franchise. Filming recently wrapped up in Cape Town, South Africa, where the crew shot massive, next-level action sequences. The upcoming season 15 will feature a completely fresh format, mixing familiar faces with brand-new challengers to keep things unpredictable.

Among the star-studded lineup, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is already stealing the spotlight. In the announcement teaser, he is sprinting away from a cheetah which instantly went viral across social media. Taking the chaos in stride, Orry jokingly reacted to his own clip, saying, “Can't believe this was the run everyone said I looked like Kendall Jenner in…”

The show is set to premiere on July 25 on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. It will take over the weekend prime-time slot currently held by Laughter Chefs 3, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.