Ashnoor Kaur evicted from Bigg Boss 19? Angry Salman Khan bashes her for hitting Tanya Mittal: ‘Yeh hai aapki asliyat?’

Bigg Boss 19 is finally nearing its conclusion, and just a week before the finale, Gaurav Khanna won the ticket to the finale, becoming the first finalist of the show. However, what became the highlight of the week was Ashnoor Kaur’s fight with Tanya Mittal. The Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Salman Khan bashing Ashnoor for hitting Tanya intentionally with a wooden plank and revealing that action will be taken against her. Salman Khan slams Ashnoor Kaur for physical violence against Tanya Mittal.

What happened during Ticket to Finale task

During the ticket-to-finale task, the four contenders, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt, were supposed to carry a wooden plank which had two bowls of water attached to it. The one who still had the water bowl filled by the end of three rounds would win the task. Tanya made sure Ashnoor’s bowl got emptied and, while Tanya was standing behind her, Ashnoor dropped her wooden plank aggressively, which hit Tanya on her neck and face. Ashnoor was heard saying, “I am sorry, I didn’t see you.” However, Tanya felt she was hit intentionally.

While Ashnoor repeatedly claimed that she didn’t see Tanya standing behind her, Gaurav, Shehbaz and Tanya felt that Ashnoor deliberately hit her with the wooden plank out of frustration at losing the task. The promo of Weekend Ka Vaar shows Salman Khan also bashing Ashnoor for intentionally hitting Tanya during the task.

Salman Khan bashes Ashnoor Kaur

He said, “Ashnoor, raising your hand on someone and causing them injury is not acceptable in the Bigg Boss house. Her aggression was at such a level that she deliberately swung the wooden plank towards Tanya with full force, and it was very obvious that it was intentional and done in anger.”

When Ashnoor again defended herself, saying she didn’t intend to hit Tanya but she got hurt, Salman added, “Was this really an ‘accident’? You pulled it out like this and struck like this. And even after this incident, you showed no remorse at all. You even said that during such tasks, people’s true nature comes out. Is this your true nature? Our house has certain rules, and you have broken a major rule of this house. This is an intention to harm, and action will be taken on this.” This hinted at Ashnoor’s eviction, but it will only be clear in today’s episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This will be the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 as the show is all set to have its grand finale on December 7. In today’s episode, Bigg Boss 19 will finally get its top six contestants. Meanwhile, to add some fun, Madhuri Dixit will be joining Salman Khan on the stage to promote her upcoming show, Mrs Deshpande. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.