Bigg Boss 19 final predictions: From Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt, who are the top 3 contenders for trophy?

Bigg Boss 19: The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is heading towards its Grand Finale on Sunday, December 7. The finale week has begun with six contestants - Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. Each of these contestants has given their best in the last 14 weeks, survived multiple evictions, fought for themselves, got into fights, but has managed to overcome everything else to find a spot in the finale week. Here is an analysis of the top three contestants of the show. Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt are both vying for the top spot.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the mastermind of this season, quietly and effectively shielding his connections, giving his 100% in tasks, and refraining from involvement where his presence is not immediately required. Initially, it felt as if the actor was a little passive and playing in the background, but Gaurav has really come out with his composed and mentally strong persona in the last few weeks, never losing his ground even once.

The journey has seen many ups and downs, with numerous individuals conspiring against Gaurav and attempting to challenge him. Gaurav has managed to outsmart them most of the time. He is also a great player, often effectively conveying his point of view to the contestants and quietly influencing their decisions when necessary. No wonder he was the only contestant to emerge victorious in the Ticket to Finale task and got a spot in the finale among the rest of the contestants. Not only Salman Khan, but also Farah Khan, has praised Gaurav for his performance, with Farah even predicting him to win the show and calling it the ‘Gaurav Khanna show’ this season.

Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt ruled from day one, making it clear that this season would rather be known by her name alone. To her credit, Farrhana has truly lived up to that reputation, owning her voice in the house and refusing to be swayed by the groupism. She has served looks, sass and loads of savage one-liners this season, but the one that sticks out the most is: ‘Jitna dimaag tere paas hein na utna mera kharaab rehta hein (The amount of brain you have is the same that I have lost it by now)!’

The woman has proved herself to be opinionated and strong-headed, never getting manipulated by anyone else. She has also faced criticism for her abusive language and constant attacks on other contestants, as if she is constantly trying to portray herself as the show's ‘villain’. But even then, she has owned up to her game and used it as her strength. Her fun-loving nature and her bond with Tanya Mittal, as well as her brief relationship (can we complain?) with Baseer Ali, were also extremely entertaining. What's more? Farrhana has accurately predicted who is going to go home not once, but several times, and this proves how she thinks ahead of everyone else in the game and plays with the ferocity of a lioness.

Pranit More

Comedian Pranit More exited Bigg Boss 19 earlier last month during the Weekend Ka Vaar due to health complications. However, he then returned after a week, and now he is in the final week! His run in the house has been topsy-turvy, but the comedian has proved to be a complete package, making his position rock solid in the last few weeks in the game. He won the hearts of the audience not only with his comic show, The Pranit More Show, inside the house, but also with his firm and fair stands. From his comedic and lighter moments to his heated conversations and bonding, Pranit has shown all his sides in the game. The comedian’s friendship with Gaurav Khanna, Mridul, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar and Ashnoor Kaur is also something fans couldn’t get enough of.

Pranit also dropped the biggest shocker in the game when he chose Ashnoor Kaur over Abhishek Bajaj during the nominations, leading to his close friend's eviction. Although he received a lot of brickbats for that ballsy move, his attitude was just right- it is a game, and it is what it is! That is the spirit which has evolved as Pranit's biggest positive point in the show. He says it exactly as it is, never trying to make a big deal out of something small. Despite being nominated numerous times, Pranit has survived the game thanks to his strong performance and the support he has received from the house.

The winner of this season will be announced this Sunday! The show premieres on JioHotstar.