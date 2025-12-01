Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna loses cool after media calls him ‘sher ki khaal main lomdi’. Watch

With Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur being evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, the show has finally found its top six contestants, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik. The contestants are now all set to face the fiery questions of the media. Gaurav Khanna gets angry during media round in Bigg Boss 19.

Media grills Bigg Boss 19's top 6 contestants

The newly released promo shows the media grilling Farrhana, Gaurav and Tanya during a press conference. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Gaurav losing cool after a reporter called him a “lomdi”. One of the journalists asked Farrhana, “Have you always been this ill-mannered, or is it just inside the Bigg Boss house?” To this, Farrhana replied that it is a part of her personality. A reporter also called out Amaal Mallik for threatening housemates.

The video ends with a reporter telling Gaurav, “Aap aisi lomdi hain jo sher ke khaal mein hai (You are a fox disguised in a lion’s skin).” An angry Gaurav responded, saying that one can become a winner on a show like Bigg Boss without resorting to verbal abuse.

It appears the contestants are going to have a tough time defending themselves and answering the media’s questions as the show nears its conclusion. Gaurav has already won the Ticket to Finale, becoming the first finalist of the season. The remaining contestants, Amaal, Malti, Farrhana, Tanya and Pranit are now racing to secure their place in the finale.

Bigg Boss 19 Last Weekend Ka Vaar

The final Weekend Ka Vaar of the season saw Salman Khan strongly reprimanding Ashnoor Kaur for intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task, following which she was evicted for physical violence. Later, Shehbaz Badesha was also evicted due to insufficient votes.

Amaal Mallik was seen breaking down after Shehbaz’s eviction. The show is now set for its grand finale on December 7, where one of the top six contestants will lift the trophy. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.