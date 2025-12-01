Shehbaz Badesha evicted from Bigg Boss 19 just before finale, sister Shehnaaz Gill calls him a ‘winner': Well-played

With the grand finale approaching, the weekend episode delivered a surprising double eviction. Following Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha was also eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. His eviction was announced by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who appeared alongside host Salman Khan to promote the Marathi edition of the show. On Sunday, it was revealed that Shehbaz Badesha’s exit was a result of receiving the fewest votes. (Instagram)

Shehbaz Badesha out of Bigg Boss house

On Sunday, it was revealed that Shehbaz’s exit was a result of receiving the fewest votes. The episode opened with host Salman Khan and Riteish gearing up the housemates for yet another surprise.

Riteish asked contestants to predict who they believed might leave. Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal pointed towards Shehbaz, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik pointed at Malti Chahar. Following which, Riteish shared that Shehbaz has been evicted. The news left the house emotional, especially Amaal.

After the announcement, Salman told him that he would now be recognised as Shehbaz in his own right, rather than just as the brother of actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Shehbaz shared that appearing on the show had been a long-held dream and apologised for previously accusing the makers of being biased.

Shehbaz was the first wildcard contestant of the season. He earlier lost a public vote against Mridul Tiwari during the grand premiere.

Internet reacts

Social media users were left emotional and disappointed as Shehbaz’s Bigg Boss 19 journey came to an end just days before the finale. His sister and actor Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to give him a shoutout.

“Well played @badeshashehbaz… U r the winner to me (love and heart emojis). Welcome back,” Shehnaaz wrote alongside many goofy pictures with her brother.

“You received the most respectful & positive sendoff,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Amaal’s tears for Shehbaaz prove how deep their bond is.”

“Baaz the true entertainer,” one comment read, with one reading, “You are winner for us Shehbaz Badesha as You brought so much light,happiness & laughter to this season… May You get lots of happiness & success in life always.”

“Shehbaz Badesha going out today broke me. He was smiling outside but crying inside… pure, genuine soul,” one comment read. Another stated, “In the past few weeks, a really positive bond has been visible between Shehbaz and Gaurav, love it! And the best part is, he left with a smile on his face. Well Played Shehbaz bhai.”

“You proved yourself with your charm and warm presence. There wasn’t a single day when you didn’t entertain us. Well played #ShehbazBadesha. I wish you nothing but the most successful life,” one wrote.

About Bigg Boss 19

Before Shehbaz, Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Salman Khan called her out for intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal during a previous task, and she was evicted. This was the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 as the show is all set to have its grand finale on December 7. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm. The top six contestants of Bigg Boss 19 now are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.