Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Bigg Boss 19; fans miffed: ‘Was more deserving than Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti’

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its conclusion. Just two weeks before the grand finale, actor Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted after getting the fewest votes. As she bid goodbye to the show and the contestants, even Salman praised her gameplay. Now, the internet is buzzing with fans saying she was more deserving to stay in the house than some of the other contestants. Kunickaa Sadanand gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house just 2 weeks before the finale.

Kunickaa Sadanand's eviction

After a fun-filled Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced the four contestants with the fewest votes: Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand. Among them, Kunickaa received the fewest votes and was evicted from the house. However, before she left, Salman praised her and said, “Kunickaa, too good yaar, well played, well done. Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota (this season would have been incomplete without you).”

Even contestants, including Farrhana and Tanya Mittal, became emotional during her eviction. While some viewers were happy to see Kunickaa leave, others expressed that she was more deserving than certain contestants still in the show. One fan commented, “She was better than Ashnoor and Malti.” Another wrote, “She deserved Top 5.” A third said, “She contributed more to the game than Shehbaz Badesha, Malti and Ashnoor.” Another comment read, “WELL PLAYED, Kunickaa ji! One of the BEST senior contestants in Bigg Boss history. This season would’ve been incomplete without you.”

About Kunickaa Sadanand’s journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house

Kunickaa became the captain of the house without any task, managing everything on her own during the first week. Later, when she officially received the post, she resigned within three days. The actor was praised several times by Salman for taking the right stands in the house.

Apart from her fiery side, Kunickaa also showed her emotional and fun side to the audience, which helped her survive in the game for a long time. She was nominated multiple times but managed to dodge eviction week after week, only to be eliminated just two weeks before the finale. Her friendship with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, along with her clashes with Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt, made her journey a memorable one.