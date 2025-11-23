Salman Khan to ‘ignore’ Amaal Mallik after Bigg Boss 19? Superstar says, ‘inki class to ghar se bahar jaake li jayegi’

While Bigg Boss fans have often accused Salman Khan of being biased towards Amaal Mallik, this Weekend Ka Vaar took an interesting turn after the host bashed the music composer. The superstar also said he would be taking Amaal’s ‘class’ even after Bigg Boss. Salman Khan hints that he would ignore Amaal Mallik after Bigg Boss 19.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked the contestants who, according to them, would be a sore loser if they failed to win the trophy. While most people named Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More named Amaal Mallik. Explaining his choice, Pranit said, “So many times, even before the weekend, he comes and says that Salman sir will take me and Shehbaz’s class. And he says it so often, as if he takes pride in it — that’s how it feels to me. If he’s saying this while being here, then I feel that even outside, somewhere or the other, he still won’t accept it.”

Salman reacted to Pranit’s statement and said, “Jitni class yahan pe li hai vo kaafi li hai, lekin class toh yeh jab ghar se bahar niklega tab li jaayegi, 1000%. Aur class lene ke alag alag tareeke hain. Ek toh samjhao, ek daanto aur ek kuch mat karo, ignore karo. Isse badi class kuch nahi ho sakti. Indifferent raho, samjhe aap? (He has already been taught enough here, but the real lesson will be learned when he steps out of the house, 1000%. And there are different ways to teach someone a lesson. One is to explain, another is to scold, and the third is to do nothing at all, just ignore. There’s no bigger lesson than that. Stay indifferent, understand?).”

Fans reacted to Salman's statement, with many believing that Amaal's face went pale after hearing Salman. One of the comments read, “This is so hurtful, Salman bhai … do it again.” Another wrote, “Salman is so done with Amaal…..Amaal soul left his body when he realised it…..” Another commented, “When Salman becomes indifferent to you……you may as well pack it up.”

Why Salman Khan bashed Amaal Mallik

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman reprimanded Amaal for his disrespectful behaviour towards Malti Chahar. He also called him out for never confronting strong players head-on and instead badmouthing them behind their backs. Salman further criticised him for calling Bigg Boss biased and unfair, and for raising his voice in front of Rohit Shetty.

Guests on this Weekend Ka Vaar

Today’s episode will see Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma and Manish Malhotra joining Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq. They will also interact with the contestants. Apart from them, Ektaa Kapoor will join Salman and extend an offer for her next television show to one of the contestants.