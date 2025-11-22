Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan pose with ‘mindblowing’ battling T rexes in ‘real Jurassic Park’ at Abu Dhabi museum. Watch

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi (NHMAD) opened its doors to the public on November 22. Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited the museum before its opening. Salman also posted a video, along with a video of him and Shah Rukh posing with a complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. Salman Khan shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the Abu Dhabi museum.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan pose with T rex

The star of the newly launched museum is one of the complete T rex skeletons ever found. The 38-foot skeleton is part of a display that features two battling T rexes. “At the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi,” wrote Salman on his Instagram posting a picture of him and Shah Rukh, dressed in suits, and posing in front of the impressive display.

In another video he posted on his Instagram stories, Shah Rukh can also be seen describing the display as ‘mindblowing,’ remarking how the museum offers so many things to revel over. Salman also remarked that they were at the ‘real Jurassic Park’.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Saudi

Shah Rukh and Salman were earlier seen attending the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh shared his admiration for Salman and Aamir Khan, “I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I'm still looking up to Salman. I look up to them because of the kinds of ups and downs they've faced, and the work they've done, starting from scratch and working their way up to this. These people are aspirational and inspirational, and somewhere I feel really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same stage.”

Upcoming work

Shah Rukh will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King, which will be released in 2026. The film’s official title and teaser were launched on his 60th birthday. It also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and others. Salman will star in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda Singh also stars in it.