Vivek Oberoi says nobody will remember Shah Rukh Khan by 2050: ‘Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’

Shah Rukh Khan is often regarded as one of the most renowned movie stars in the world. He enjoys global stardom, built on iconic roles in romance films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, actor Vivek Oberoi is of the opinion that future generations might not be aware of the name Shah Rukh Khan, as he discussed the fickle nature of fame in a new conversation with Pinkvilla. (Also read: How Shah Rukh Khan entering his action hero era at 60 mirrors his idol Amitabh Bachchan's transition) Vivek Oberoi said audiences may no longer remember Shah Rukh Khan in the next 25 years.

What Vivek said

During the chat, Vivek said, "Which film, starring whom from the 1960s, do you ask anyone about today-nobody cares. You will inevitably be relegated to history. In 2050, people might say, 'Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?' (Who is Shah Rukh Khan?)"

Shah Rukh turned 60 earlier this month, and he celebrated the milestone with his fans at a special event in Mumbai. In September this year, Shah Rukh received the National Award for Best Actor, marking his first win in this prestigious category. He won it for his performance in Atlee's Jawan. He will be seen next in King.

‘They might not even know who Raj Kapoor was’

Meanwhile, during the same chat, Vivek continued, "Just as people today might ask, 'Who is Raj Kapoor?' You and I may call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So perhaps history eventually relegates us all to nothingness." The late Raj Kapoor is the grandfather of Ranbir.

On the work front, Vivek is gearing up for the release of Mastii 4. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas, Tripti Dimri and Prakash Raj up for release. The audio teaser of the film was released a few week ago on Prabhas' birthday.