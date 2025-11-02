Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang! Director Sidharth Anand unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for King on Instagram, coinciding with his birthday on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan releases King's teaser on 60th birthday.

What's in King's teaser

The teaser immediately set the internet ablaze as Shah Rukh appeared in a dark, menacing avatar, silver hair, bloodied face, and a trail of chaos in his wake. Holding a King of Hearts card in his hand, he flips it toward the camera and delivers chilling lines, “Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon. (I don’t remember how many I’ve killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes, that this is their last breath, and I am the reason for it. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not fear, I am chaos)."

The teaser hints at a new Shah Rukh Khan experience, blending action, intensity, and psychological thrill in ways fans haven’t seen before.

Fans go into a frenzy

The reaction online was immediate and intense. One fan wrote, “My lord… he is back and how!” while another exclaimed, “Box office gonna blasttttt!”. Social media was flooded with excitement, with fans expressing relief over the 2026 release date after rumours of delays: “What? It’s coming in 2026? Way to shut down those 2027 delay rumours!” Others predicted record-breaking collections. “Bang On. Another 1000 crore loading!” and “It’s show tym…2026 come soonerrrrr.”

About King

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King features an ensemble cast including daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.

Shah Rukh’s last film, Jawan (2023), was a blockbuster for which he also received a National Film Award, adding another feather to his illustrious career. Fans are expecting King to push boundaries further, combining intense drama, action, and Shah Rukh’s magnetic presence on screen.