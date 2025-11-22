Aamir Khan surprises his ex-wife Reena Datta by attending her art exhibition; fans love his sweet gesture. See pics

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has often spoken about being cordial with his ex-wives, and recently, he gave a sweet surprise to his ex-wife Reena Datta. Reena took to social media to share pictures of Aamir visiting her art exhibition and expressed gratitude for his support. Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Datta's art exhibition.

Reena Datta thanks Aamir Khan for his support

On Friday, Reena posted several pictures with Aamir from her art exhibition. In the photos, Aamir was seen exploring the artwork and greeting guests. The actor looked stylish in a green kurta paired with a black Nehru jacket. Sharing the pictures, Reena wrote, “When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition 🙂 Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey 💕 #dropletsofpaint #chitrasutraartacademy Drop by to see our works @ Nehru Centre Art Gallery, 18th to 24th Nov 2025.”

Fans were delighted to see Aamir supporting his ex-wife. One comment read, “That’s so sweet.” Another wrote, “Cute.” A fan added, “So sweet.” Some also took the opportunity to congratulate Reena.

About Aamir Khan and Reena Datta’s relationship

Aamir and Reena’s relationship began long before he became one of the biggest stars in the country. The two were neighbours and would often exchange glances through their windows. Aamir fell in love with Reena and pursued her for a long time. While Reena initially didn’t agree, she eventually said yes, and they married in secret. They were married for 16 years before parting ways. They share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. While Junaid is also an actor, Ira prefers to stay away from the glamour world.

In an interview with Lallantop, Aamir revealed that he went into depression after his separation from Reena. He said, “When Reena and I separated, I drank an entire bottle of alcohol that same night. For the next year and a half, I drank every day. I couldn’t sleep. I would just pass out from the alcohol. I was trying to kill myself.” After his separation from Reena, Aamir married Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son, Azad. They also parted ways in 2021 but continue to co-parent their child. The superstar recently introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, sharing that they reconnected after first meeting 25 years ago.