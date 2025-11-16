Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone vibe to AR Rahman's Enna Sona, Aamir Khan joins musical evening in Gujarat. Watch

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, along with Aamir Khan, were recently spotted enjoying a musical evening in Gujarat at a grand event, which was also attended by the Ambani family. The gathering was treated to a private concert by AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, Pratibha Singh and other renowned singers. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan enjoys a musical evening in Gujarat.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan enjoy a musical evening in Gujarat

On Saturday, singer Rakshita Suresh shared pictures from the star-studded night in Gujarat, where she was seen hugging Deepika and posing with the actor and Ranveer for a photo. Another picture in her post was a selfie with Aamir Khan, who kept it simple for the evening in a black kurta. Singer Pratibha Singh also shared a video showing Deepika and Ranveer vibing to AR Rahman’s song Enna Sona from Ok Jaanu.

Shreya Ghoshal had earlier shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself, AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Udit Narayan, and flautist Ashwin, among others, preparing for their performance. She wrote, “An unforgettable evening sharing the stage with Rahman sir for a private concert for a very august gathering.”

For the event, Deepika wore a pink saree paired with a pink oversized coat. She completed her look with a bun adorned with gajra. Ranveer, meanwhile, looked stylish in a white bandhgala suit. The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on November 14 and even received a sweet wish from Deepika’s bodyguard, Jalaluddin Shaikh, on social media.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan’s upcoming films

Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and others in key roles. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 5.

Deepika has two films lined up. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It is currently under production and expected to be released in 2026. She also has Atlee’s AA22×A6, starring Allu Arjun in the lead. The film will feature Deepika in an action-packed role.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He is now awaiting the release of his next production, Mere Raho. The romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir and Mansoor Khan, stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. It is slated to release in cinemas on 12 December 2025.