Ashnoor Kaur returns home after eviction from Bigg Boss 19, gets a warm welcome: ‘Sukoon after the tough storm’

Ashnoor Kaur's eviction from the Bigg Boss 19 house shocked many. Host Salman Khan called her out for intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank in a task, which could have caused her harm. Ashnoor broke down in tears during her eviction. She then shared her first post on Instagram as she was reunited with her puppy at home. Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur posted on Instagram after being evicted from the show.

Ashnoor's homecoming

Ashnoor shared a video on her Instagram Stories where she was seen opening the door of her apartment. Her puppy ran towards her, and she excitedly picked it up, saying that she missed it too. Ashnoor also posted a pair of pictures on her Instagram account, where she was seen holding the puppy in her arms, overlooking the balcony view. “Sukoon after the tough storm,” she wrote in the caption."

Ashnoor via Instagram Stories.

What happened on Bigg Boss

In the house, Ashnoor repeatedly claimed that she didn’t see Tanya standing behind her. Gaurav, Shehbaz and Tanya felt that Ashnoor deliberately hit her with the wooden plank out of frustration at losing the task. Meanwhile, Salman said, “Ashnoor, raising your hand on someone and causing them injury is not acceptable in the Bigg Boss house. Her aggression was at such a level that she deliberately swung the wooden plank towards Tanya with full force, and it was very obvious that it was intentional and done in anger.”

He added, “Was this really an ‘accident’? You pulled it out like this and struck like this. And even after this incident, you showed no remorse at all. You even said that during such tasks, people’s true nature comes out. Is this your true nature?

This was the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 as the show is all set to have its grand finale on December 7. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.