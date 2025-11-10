Shehnaaz Gill says she has changed a lot since Bigg Boss 13, talks about Sidharth Shukla: ‘Mujhe maturity deke gaya hai’

Actor Shehnaaz Gill had a close bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, which left many people wondering if they were romantically involved. The actor, who has been busy promoting her release, Ikk Kudi, was present in the latest episode of Ranveer Allabhadia's podcast, where she discussed her Bigg Boss journey and how Sidharth taught her ‘maturity’. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT.

What Shehnaaz said about Bigg Boss

When told that she was the ‘soul’ of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz said, “Many a times I get to see reels of Bigg Boss 13, and I think what have I become! Was I really like this? Now I have changed, changed a lot, and I have learnt a lot from life. Earlier, I was just a bindaas (carefree) girl, I would say what came to my mind and now I have started to think. I think how happy this girl was. She was so happy and would react just as it is. That was a different person altogether.”

‘Mujhe maturity deke gaya he’

Talking about Sidharth, Shehnaaz said, “Mujhe maturity deke gaya he woh banda! Jab wo sab kuch hua, uske baad mein mature hui hoon. Nahi toh main wahi rehti Bigg Boss mein hi wahi hoon kisi duniya ki parvaah nahi kuch nahi (He taught me maturity. After all that happened, I became mature. Otherwise I would have remained the same girl who was in Bigg Boss. One who did not care about anything else).”

More about SidNaaz

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. He died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai. She also appeared on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15 season finale and dedicated him a special tribute.