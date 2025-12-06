Malti Chahar slams Farrhana Bhatt for fueling ‘lesbian’ narrative against her in Bigg Boss 19: ‘She didn’t spare anyone’

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, actor-director Malti Chahar, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant. After shaking up the dynamics of the show, she was evicted after reaching the top six. In a recent interview with Zoom following her eviction, Malti opened up about being called a lesbian in the house and criticised Farrhana Bhatt for creating that narrative. Malti Chahar slams Farrhana Bhatt for setting a narrative about her being a lesbian.

Malti Chahar on being called a lesbian

During her stint on Bigg Boss 19, most of her clashes were with Farrhana Bhatt. However, Bigg Boss fans often noticed Malti “admiring” Farrhana and spending a lot of time around her. In one of their arguments, Malti stood extremely close to Farrhana and refused to step back even when Kunickaa asked her to move away. This led Kunickaa to assume, and later tell Tanya, that she felt Malti was a lesbian.

Addressing the fans’ assumptions and the tag she received, Malti said, “I wasn’t admiring anyone in that way. I was simply talking to the boys and talking to the girls, that’s it. And if I were a lesbian, I would have no problem accepting it. There is nothing wrong with being a lesbian. I am straight. If someone had asked me on the show, I would’ve openly said it a thousand times, I am straight.”

Malti added, “Someone calling me a lesbian doesn’t offend me at all. ‘Lesbian’ is not an insult. I have no problem with acceptance. But this narrative was first set by Farrhana. Because she doesn’t know what to say and what not to say, that woman leaves nothing unsaid. For her, doing anything to stay on the show was survival. She didn’t spare anyone.”

Even during the press conference round, one of the media personalities questioned Malti about being “obsessed” with Farrhana. However, Malti countered by saying it is Farrhana who constantly pokes her, and she only responds.

Bigg Boss 19 finale

Another season of Salman Khan’s show is about to conclude. After Malti’s eviction, the show now has its top five contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More. It is now in the audience’s hands to choose the winner. The grand finale will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm on December 7.