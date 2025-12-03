Bigg Boss 19: Internet disappointed as reports suggest Malti Chahar out of house in mid-week eviction

As Bigg Boss 19 races toward its finale, the drama inside the house has only intensified. In a shocking mid-week twist, reports suggest that Malti Chahar has been eliminated, leaving fans stunned. The surprise eviction has sparked a wave of disappointment and anger online. Malti Chahar was mostly in news for her conflicts with the contestants in the show.

Malti gets evicted

According to the buzz on social media, amplified by the Bigg Boss live feed, Malti has reportedly been eliminated from the show. Speculation intensified when sharp-eyed fans noticed a newly released promo from the makers that did not feature Malti. The clip was quietly deleted soon after, adding even more fuel to the rumours.

The now-deleted promo featured glimpses of Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More, but noticeably left out Malti. Her absence immediately set the internet buzzing, with fans questioning her fate in the game.

“yaaar im soooo happy. I thought because of her brother’s vote appeal and other cricketers as well I thought she’d be getting votes,” one wrote, with another sharing, “I really thought she'd gain some traction after the cricket fraternity vote appeals.”

“Tbh i feel neutral...neither happy nor sad cause she was almost nonexistent,” one posted.

"FINALLY! That is the best news for the final week! As expected, the useless and worst contestant, #MaltiChahar, got evicted from the Finale Race. She contributed nothing but negativity and mean spirited comments. Her eviction is truly a case of good riddance to bad rubbish. Now the Top 5 consists of the real contenders. This makes #GauravKhanna's path to winning the trophy even clearer! #BiggBoss19", wrote one.

Another shared, "It was obvious they are gonna evict her. They had not even put her in the promo video earlier which they edited later. Why playing this voting game when they are gonna decide everything. I wished she stayed more." One shared, "Well played #maltichahar...she played individually."

“MaltiChahar has earned so much love from #BiggBoss19 audiences, i wish nothing but love and prosperity for her and healing from her traumas,” one wrote. One shared, “it was unfair and to expect biggboss makers to play fair and square is waste anyway.”

“MaltiChahar's eviction proves yet another hypocrisy of #BigBoss19 makers. Nepo kid Amaal & TRP giver Tanya is again saved by pushing Malti Chahar out of the big boss house. Had she been there, Nepo kid & so called spiritual influencer wouldn't stand a chance to win the season,” one noted.

Malti is sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar.

About Bigg Boss 19

The reality show has entered its final stretch, with the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale scheduled for December 7. The episode will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors at 10:30 pm. The top six contestants competing for the trophy are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More.