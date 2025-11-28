Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar kicks Farrhana Bhatt, says ‘jo sadak pe rehte hain voh bhi terese acche hote’ in ugly fight

Just a week ahead of the grand finale, tensions have reached a boiling point inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The Ticket to Finale task has already sparked major controversy, with Ashnoor Kaur hitting Tanya Mittal during the challenge. Now, a newly released promo shows yet another explosive confrontation, this time between Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar. Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt get into an ugly fight in Bigg Boss 19.

FIght between Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt

The promo captures a heated exchange that begins over something as trivial as used tissues. Farrhana is seen pointing out that Malti carelessly left used tissues on the table. As Malti approaches to clear them, Farrhana deliberately places her feet on the table in what appears to be a provocative move. In retaliation, Malti kicks Farrhana’s leg and moves the table, resulting in an ugly verbal fight between the two.

Farrhana retaliated, saying, “If you kick like this, I’ll kick you out of the house.” An enraged Malti then added, “Jo bhi sadak pe rehte hain, voh bhi terese acche hote hain. Tu pata nahi yahan kar kya rahi hai (Even people who live on the streets are better than you; I don’t know what you’re even doing here). I was cleaning the table, and you intentionally kept your legs there.” Farrhana fired back, “Tu toh unse bhi gayi guzri hai (You’re worse than them).”

While some internet users supported Malti, others demanded her eviction for turning physical. One comment read, “Malti asked her to remove her feet, but Farrhana provoked her. Go Malti, we are with you.” Another wrote, “She should be evicted.” A third comment stated, “Malti did physical violence, evict her.”

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

The Ticket to Finale task has significantly altered the dynamics inside the house. While Gaurav Khanna won the task, becoming the first finalist and the last captain of the season, his bond with Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur appears to have weakened. Ashnoor and Pranit were seen questioning Gaurav’s game plan, accusing him of placing them in a situation that made them look wrong in front of the other housemates. The show is set to conclude on December 7 and airs on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.