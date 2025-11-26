Internet not impressed as reports claim Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna won Ticket to Finale: ‘Kya fixing chal rahi hai’

As the excitement builds for the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, buzz around the show has intensified after reports surfaced claiming that Gaurav Khanna has clinched the Ticket to Finale, making him the first confirmed finalist of the season. However, social media users are not happy, with many accusing the show's makers of playing favorites and being biased. Gaurav Khanna has reportedly been crowned the 'last captain' of the house,

Gaurav Khanna gets ticket to finale

According to fresh reports based on Bigg Boss live feeds on social media, Gaurav has secured the Ticket to Finale, becoming the season's first finalist. On top of this, he has reportedly been crowned the 'last captain' of the house, following which he is safe from nominations.

The competition for the Ticket to Finale kicked off with a team-based task, where housemates paired up to battle it out. In the end, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the top four contenders, triumphing over Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha to secure their spots in the next round of the contest.

After this, it is being said that Gaurav won the ticket to finale. The episode showing the same will air soon.

Internet reacts

The report has sparked an intense debate on social media, with people divided over Gaurav's direct entry into the finale. While some argue that he has been fast-tracked because of his prominent television presence, others have criticised the makers of the show, accusing them of favoritism and bias.

One social media user wrote, “Sahi hai show mein contribution na do…aur colors face hone k waze se direct ticket to finale b utha lo (Don’t contribute much to the show but get a direct ticket to finale just because you are a popular face of Colors channel).”

Another shared, “Very well planned by maker's #BigBoss19 (sic)”, with one mentioning, "Zero contribution pe bhi finale kya hi gazab fixing chal rahi hai (He got finale ticket despite zero contribution, what fixing is this).”

One comment read, “This is wat happens wen it is pre decided!He did not play a game that is win-worthy!If he were nt a fixed winner,he wud have played a game which convinced even the neutral audience, that he deserved to win the trophy but sitting and warming up the sofas is no winning! #BiggBoss19.”

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.