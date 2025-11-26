Bigg Boss 19 | Kunicka Sadanand takes a dig at Gaurav Khanna: He is playing Anuj Kapadia on the show

Post her eviction from the Bigg Boss 19 house, Kunicka Sadanand spoke to us at length about her journey on the show. From unmasking contestants to addressing her fights inside the house, Kunicka got candid. Gaurav and Kunicka

As we near the finale, the actor took a dig at contestant Gaurav Khanna, saying she believes he is playing a “crafted character” rather than being his authentic self in the game.

“I truly feel GK is not GK inside the Bigg Boss house. He is playing Anuj Kapadia. If he has managed to maintain that image throughout and rise so decently, then it’s a smart gameplay,” she states.

According to Kunicka, Gaurav’s composed demeanour and non-confrontational approach have been instrumental in his journey to the top.

“He has moved smartly without being abusive or disrespectful. But I don’t think that’s the real Gaurav. It’s a controlled version, like a well-written script—a well-thought-out plan.”

While she appreciates his rise, she believes his public persona may be strategically curated, as it is “too polished to be natural.”

Highlighting how this may have benefitted him in the show, she adds,

“This strategy has definitely worked for him. If he’s acting inside the house, he should be awarded because that isn’t easy. To do it for this long—he deserves to be recognised for it.”

Taking about the character Kunicka is referring to, Gaurav played Anuj Kapadia in his previous show Anupamaa opposite Rupali Ganguly. While the character saw many layers, what the fans loved the most about him was his calm and composed demeanour in any given situation.