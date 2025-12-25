Priyanka Chahar Choudhary responds to plastic surgery rumours: ‘Guys, it’s my face’

Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been at the centre of intense speculation over allegedly going under the knife and altering her appearance. Reacting to the chatter, the actor addressed the rumours and stressed that everyone has the right to enhance their looks. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen in Naagin 7.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary speaks up

The actor addressed the buzz around her going under the knife in an interview with The Times of India.

Talking about the speculation, Priyanka said, “All these things have been happening for a long time. I was on medication throughout last year and was given very heavy doses of antibiotics, but most people don’t know that. It made me lose weight, but my face was bloated, even though people thought it was something else. As for small things, that’s okay. Everyone has the right to enhance their looks, and that is completely my choice. If I apply kajal or wear lenses, people start thinking I’ve done something to my face. Guys, this is my face and it has its own personality. It’s just a little touch-up or makeup. If you break it down as makeup, people still end up saying something, and that’s not right.”

Here, she mentioned that she doesn’t let the trolling affect her.

When asked about trolls judging looks, Priyanka said, “What’s the problem in that? It’s your choice. It’s your face and it’s completely up to you. Even if someone thinks it’s bad, it’s still your call. So why do people feel the need to comment or worry about it? I agree that we are public figures, but sometimes people become very insensitive, and that shouldn’t happen. I still take it sportingly, but there are many people who can’t handle such comments."

About Priyanka’s upcoming work

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shot to fame with Udaariyaan alongside Ankit Gupta, with the duo often grabbing headlines for their relationship. However, the two eventually parted ways and have since moved on in their respective lives.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to step into the mystical world of serpents and supernatural drama with the upcoming Naagin 7. Her look was unveiled during Bigg Boss 19 last month.

Naagin is one of Indian television’s most popular supernatural fantasy franchises. It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The series follows the tale of shape-shifting serpents (icchadhari naagins) who can transform into humans and are often driven by revenge or the duty to safeguard the mystical naagmani. Naagin 7 will go on air on the small screen on December 27.